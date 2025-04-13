Joke of the Night for April 13, 2025: A joke to get your funny on

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a Sunday silly to send the weekend out with a smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why do nurses carry red markers with them?

Answer: In case they need to draw blood.

Joke of the Night for April 13, 2025.
