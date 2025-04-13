Joke of the Night for April 13, 2025: A joke to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a Sunday silly to send the weekend out with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why do nurses carry red markers with them?
Answer: In case they need to draw blood.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Clay Banks