Joke of the Night for April 16, 2025: A silly joke for National Banana Day

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for National Banana Day! Here's a fruity funny to make you smile.

Answer: She just never found them a-peeling.

Joke of the Night for April 12, 2025: A silly cat joke for Caturday

Joke of the Day for April 13, 2025: A celebrity silly to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 13, 2025: A joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for April 14, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 14, 2025: A corny joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for April 15, 2025: A Star Wars joke to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 15, 2025: A silly animal joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for April 16, 2025: Animal jokes to make you chuckle

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

