Joke of the Night for April 19, 2026: One that's flowering with funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly to put you to sleep with a smile! Here's one to tuck you in with a flowering funny.

Joke of the Day

Where do roses go to sleep at night?

In a flowerbed.

Joke of the Night for April 19, 2026: One that's flowering with funny
Joke of the Night for April 19, 2026: One that's flowering with funny  © Unsplash/AH Morgan

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Cover photo: Unsplash/AH Morgan

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