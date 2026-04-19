Joke of the Night for April 19, 2026: One that's flowering with funny
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly to put you to sleep with a smile! Here's one to tuck you in with a flowering funny.
Joke of the Day
Where do roses go to sleep at night?
In a flowerbed.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/AH Morgan