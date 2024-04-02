Joke of the Night for April 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a dyno-mite funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call car crashes caused by dinosaurs?

Answer: Tyrannosaurus Wrecks.

Joke of the Night for April 2, 2024.
Joke of the Night for April 2, 2024.  © Unsplash/Markus Spiske

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for April 2, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 2, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away April Fools Joke of the Night for April 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away April Fools
Joke of the Day for April 1, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 1, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Easter Joke of the Night for March 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Easter
Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024: Get your funny on for Easter Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024: Get your funny on for Easter
Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Markus Spiske

More on Joke of the Day: