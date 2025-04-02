Joke of the Night for April 2, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a flowery funny. Here's one in bloom to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why can't you rely on flowers to multi-task?
Answer: They're usually just a one-trick peony.
