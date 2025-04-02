Joke of the Night for April 2, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a flowery funny. Here's one in bloom to make you laugh.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why can't you rely on flowers to multi-task?

Answer: They're usually just a one-trick peony.

Joke of the Night for April 2, 2025.
Joke of the Night for April 2, 2025.  © Unsplash/Cristiane Teston

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for April 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to celebrate April Fools' Day Joke of the Night for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to celebrate April Fools' Day
Joke of the Day for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 31, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for March 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 27, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 27, 2025: Silly jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for March 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Cristiane Teston

More on Joke of the Day: