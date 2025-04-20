Joke of the Night for April 20, 2025: A silly joke for Easter Sunday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send your Easter Sunday out with a laugh!
Joke of the Night
Knock, knock!
Who's there?
Alma.
Alma who?
Alma Easter candy is gone!
