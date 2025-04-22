Joke of the Night for April 22, 2025: A silly joke for Earth Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send out Earth Day! Here's a funny that's tree-rific.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do trees feel on Earth Day?
Answer: Re-leaf.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Casey Horner