Joke of the Night for April 23, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why couldn't Dracula's wife fall asleep?
Answer: Because of his coffin.
