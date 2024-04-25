Joke of the Night for April 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny that's lifting the laughs before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why can’t you explain puns to a kleptomaniac?

Answer: They always take things literally.

Joke of the Night for April 25, 2024.
Joke of the Night for April 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Michael Dziedzic

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for April 25, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 25, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 24, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 24, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 23, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 23, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 22, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 22, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Michael Dziedzic

More on Joke of the Day: