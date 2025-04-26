Joke of the Night for April 26, 2025: A silly cat joke in honor of Caturday

Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to send Caturday out right meow! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile bright.

Joke of the Night

Question: What is a cat's favorite alcoholic drink on a summer day?

Answer: White Claw.

Joke of the Night for April 26, 2025.
Joke of the Night for April 26, 2025.

