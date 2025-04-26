Joke of the Night for April 26, 2025: A silly cat joke in honor of Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to send Caturday out right meow! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile bright.
Question: What is a cat's favorite alcoholic drink on a summer day?
Answer: White Claw.
