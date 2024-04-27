Joke of the Night for April 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the laughs. Here's a purr-fect funny for Caturday to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do cats have great intuition?
Answer: They always have a strong feline.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kabo