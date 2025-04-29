Joke of the Night for April 29, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to pump you up with laughs! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Question: Why do couples who go to the gym together never break up?
Answer: Because they always work it out.
