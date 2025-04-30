Joke of the Night for April 30, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to lengthen your laughs! Here's an animal silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call a dance party of zoo animals in the middle of the street?
Answer: A giraffic jam.
