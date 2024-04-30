Joke of the Night for April 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Boo! Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny to make you laugh before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What couldn't the ghost get a drink at the bar?
Answer: It didn't serve spirits.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Syarafina Yusof