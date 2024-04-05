Joke of the Night for April 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a fruity funny to make you grin before bed.

Joke of the Day

Question: What are twins' favorite fruit?

Answer: Pears!

