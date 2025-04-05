Joke of the Night for April 5, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile this Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a cat-astic funny! Here's to make you laugh for Caturday
Joke of the Night
Question: Why are kittens better becoming radiologists?
Answer: Dogs can't operate MRI machines, but CAT Scan.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alen Denisova