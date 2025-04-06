Joke of the Night for April 6, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night isn't putting off the laughs! Here's a funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Question: What's the best joke about procrastination?
Answer: I'll tell you later.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Pedro Forester Da Silva