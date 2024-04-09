Joke of the Night for April 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a boo-tiful funny to make you laugh before bed.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do ghosts never get away with telling lies?

Answer: Because they're easy to see through.

Joke of the Night for April 9, 2024.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

