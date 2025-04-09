Joke of the Night for April 9, 2025: An epic joke to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the cannibal get when he was late for dinner?

Answer: The cold shoulder.

Joke of the Night for April 9, 2025.
Joke of the Night for April 9, 2025.  © Unsplash/Harlie Raethel

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for April 9, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile Joke of the Day for April 9, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Joke of the Night for April 8, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for April 8, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for April 8, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for April 8, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Joke of the Night for April 7, 2025: A joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for April 7, 2025: A joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for April 7, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh Joke of the Day for April 7, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for April 6, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for April 6, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for April 6, 2025: A silly Sunday joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for April 6, 2025: A silly Sunday joke to make you smile
Joke of the Night for April 5, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile this Caturday Joke of the Night for April 5, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile this Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Harlie Raethel

More on Joke of the Day: