Joke of the Night for August 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is giving liftoff to the laughs! Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why couldn't you send a duck into space?
Answer: The bill would be astronomical.
