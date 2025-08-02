Joke of the Night for August 1, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a feathered funny! Here's one to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
What happened to the emu that was shunned by the rest of its group?
It was ostrich-sized.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dominic Yegon