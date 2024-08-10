Joke of the Night for August 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is ending on a high note for Caturday! Here's a feline funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Question: How did cat comedian know he was funny?
Answer: The audience was yowling with laughter.
