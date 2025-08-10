Joke of the Night for August 10, 2025: A froggy funny leaping with laughs

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a froggy funny! Here's one leaping with laughs.

Joke of the Night

What did the frog order at the fast food restaurant?

French flies and a Diet Croak.

Joke of the Night for August 10, 2025.
Joke of the Night for August 10, 2025.

