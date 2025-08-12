Joke of the Night for August 12, 2025: A fruity funny to make you chuckle

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a fruity funny! Here's one to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

What did one fruit say to the other on its birthday?

"You're getting old, so cheerries every moment."

© Unsplash/Mae Mu

Cover photo: Unsplash/Mae Mu

