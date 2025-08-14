Joke of the Night for August 14, 2025: A short funny to make you smile
Ring ring! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived. Here's one to send you to sleep with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Why did the woman put her phone away at night?
She was trying to do more cell-f care.
