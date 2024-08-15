Joke of the Night for August 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is quenching your thirst for laughter! Here's a funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the half full glass say to the half empty glass?

Answer: "You look drunk."

