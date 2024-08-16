Joke of the Night for August 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a foodie funny! Here's a silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What happened to the Italian chef who died?

Answer: He pasta-way.

Joke of the Night for August 16, 2024.
Joke of the Night for August 16, 2024.  © Unsplash/Jorge Zapata

Check out more jokes here:

National Tell A Joke Day: 5 jokes to help you get your laugh on National Tell A Joke Day: 5 jokes to help you get your laugh on
Joke of the Day for August 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jorge Zapata

More on Joke of the Day: