Joke of the Night for August 16, 2025: A cat funny for a Caturday laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Night
How do you brush a kitten's fur underground?
You use a catacomb.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ze Fisch