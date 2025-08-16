Joke of the Night for August 16, 2025: A cat funny for a Caturday laugh

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.

How do you brush a kitten's fur underground?

You use a catacomb.

