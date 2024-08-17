Joke of the Night for August 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is feline funny! Here's a silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the cat have great intuition?
Answer: She always had a feline.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sebastian Molina fotografía