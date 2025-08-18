Joke of the Night for August 18, 2025: An animal funny to make you chuckle
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a beary funny one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
What do you call a bear with no ears?
"B!"
