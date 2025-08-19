Joke of the Night for August 19, 2025: A lightning-fast funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a fast funny to make you smile bright tonight.
Joke of the Night
How did Benjamin Franklin feel when he discovered electricity?
Shocked.
