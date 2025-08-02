Joke of the Night for August 2, 2025: A pawsome cat joke for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of Caturday! Here's a cat in the kitchen that's just kiddin' around.
Joke of the Night
What is a cat’s favorite kitchen tool?
A whisker.
