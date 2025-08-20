Joke of the Night for August 20, 2025: A quick funny to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a healthy dose of funny! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Why didn't the man become a doctor?

He just didn’t have the patience.

Joke of the Night for August 20, 2025.
Joke of the Night for August 20, 2025.

More on Joke of the Day: