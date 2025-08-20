Joke of the Night for August 20, 2025: A quick funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a healthy dose of funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Why didn't the man become a doctor?
He just didn’t have the patience.
