Joke of the Night for August 21, 2025: An animal funny to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is up to some animal antics! Here's an a-moo-sing funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Why do cows have bells?

Because their horns don’t work.

Joke of the Night for August 21, 2025.
Joke of the Night for August 21, 2025.  © Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for August 21, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 21, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 20, 2025: A quick funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for August 20, 2025: A quick funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for August 20, 2025: A quick quip to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 20, 2025: A quick quip to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 19, 2025: A lightning-fast funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for August 19, 2025: A lightning-fast funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for August 19, 2025: A bunny funny to make you laugh Joke of the Day for August 19, 2025: A bunny funny to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for August 18, 2025: An animal funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for August 18, 2025: An animal funny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for August 18, 2025: A funny to kick off your week Joke of the Day for August 18, 2025: A funny to kick off your week
Joke of the Night for August 17, 2025: A quick funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for August 17, 2025: A quick funny to make you chuckle

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka

More on Joke of the Day: