Joke of the Night for August 21, 2025: An animal funny to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is up to some animal antics! Here's an a-moo-sing funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Why do cows have bells?
Because their horns don’t work.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka