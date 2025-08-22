Joke of the Night for August 22, 2025: A funny to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is up to some antics! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
How can you deal with the ups and downs of life?
Stop using the stairs.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ambrose Chua