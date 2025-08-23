Joke of the Night for August 23, 2025: Kitten around for Caturday!
Tonight's Joke of the Night is kitten around for Caturday! Here's a silly to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Night
Why do cats like to eat fur balls?
They love a good gag.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Salah Ait Mokhtar