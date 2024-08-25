Joke of the Night for August 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a snowy silly! Here's a yummy funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the snowman eat for breakfast?

Answer: Frosted Flakes.

Joke of the Night for August 25, 2024.
Joke of the Night for August 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Myriam Zilles

