Joke of the Night for August 25, 2025: A space silly that's out-of-this-world
Tonight's Joke of the Night is giving liftoff to your laughs! Here's space silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
What do two space asteroids say that are about to fight?
"Comet me bro!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/tatonomusic