Joke of the Night for August 26, 2025: One for National Dog Day!

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of National Dog Day! Here's one that's barktastic to make you laugh.

Joke of the Night

What did the dog say when he saw a big wave?

"The water's ruff."

Joke of the Night for August 26, 2025.
Joke of the Night for August 26, 2025.  © Unsplash/Marcia Soligo

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for August 26, 2025: A swimming silly! Joke of the Day for August 26, 2025: A swimming silly!
Joke of the Night for August 25, 2025: A space silly that's out-of-this-world Joke of the Night for August 25, 2025: A space silly that's out-of-this-world
Joke of the Day for August 25, 2025: A flipping funny! Joke of the Day for August 25, 2025: A flipping funny!
Joke of the Night for August 24, 2025: A Sunday Night silly! Joke of the Night for August 24, 2025: A Sunday Night silly!
Joke of the Day for August 24, 2025: A quick joke for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for August 24, 2025: A quick joke for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for August 23, 2025: Kitten around for Caturday! Joke of the Night for August 23, 2025: Kitten around for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for August 23, 2025: A short cat joke for Caturday! Joke of the Day for August 23, 2025: A short cat joke for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for August 22, 2025: A funny to make you laugh Joke of the Night for August 22, 2025: A funny to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Marcia Soligo

More on Joke of the Day: