Joke of the Night for August 26, 2025: One for National Dog Day!
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of National Dog Day! Here's one that's barktastic to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
What did the dog say when he saw a big wave?
"The water's ruff."
