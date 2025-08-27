Joke of the Night for August 27, 2025: A silly before your ZZZs

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! H ere's one to blow some laughs your way.

What happened to the glassblower who accidentally inhaled?

Joke of the Night for August 23, 2025: Kitten around for Caturday!

Joke of the Day for August 24, 2025: A quick joke for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for August 25, 2025: A space silly that's out-of-this-world

Joke of the Night for August 26, 2025: One for National Dog Day!

Joke of the Day for August 27, 2025: A swimming silly to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

