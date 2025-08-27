Joke of the Night for August 27, 2025: A silly before your ZZZs
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one to blow some laughs your way.
Joke of the Night
What happened to the glassblower who accidentally inhaled?
He had stomach pane.
Check out more jokes here:
