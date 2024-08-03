Joke of the Night for August 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is ending your Caturday with some fluffy laughs! Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What kind of kitten works for the Red Cross?

Answer: A first-aid kit.

Joke of the Night for August 3, 2024.
Joke of the Night for August 3, 2024.  © Unsplash/Jonathan Fink

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for August 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for August 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for August 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for August 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for August 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for August 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for July 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for July 31, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for July 31, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for July 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Fink

More on Joke of the Day: