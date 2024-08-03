Joke of the Night for August 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is ending your Caturday with some fluffy laughs! Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What kind of kitten works for the Red Cross?
Answer: A first-aid kit.
