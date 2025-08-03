Joke of the Night for August 3, 2025: An animal joke to help you sleep tight
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived before your Sunday snoozing. Here're some silly piggies to make you smile with those ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Why did the mother pig give her sleepy piglet cow a hammer?
She wanted her to hit the hay.
