Joke of the Night for August 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is proving two birds are better than one! Here's a feathered funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call two birds in love?
Answer: Tweethearts.
