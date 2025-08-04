Joke of the Night for August 4, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a seal-ly one! Here're a funny to send you to sleep with a smile.
Joke of the Night
What was the sea animal's favorite game show?
Seal or No Seal.
