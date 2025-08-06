Joke of the Night for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sweet silly! Here's an animal funny to send you to sleep with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Why did the lamb cross the road?
To get to the baaa-rber shop.
