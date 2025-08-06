Joke of the Night for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sweet silly! H ere's an animal funny to send you to sleep with a smile.

To get to the baaa-rber shop.

Why did the lamb cross the road?

Joke of the Day for August 2, 2025: Here's a cat funny for a Caturday laugh!

Joke of the Night for August 2, 2025: A pawsome cat joke for Caturday

Joke of the Day for August 3, 2025: An animal joke to make you chuckle

Joke of the Night for August 3, 2025: An animal joke to help you sleep tight

Joke of the Day for August 4, 2025: An animal joke to moo-ve you with laughs!

Joke of the Night for August 4, 2025: An awesome animal joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for August 5, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

