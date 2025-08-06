Joke of the Night for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sweet silly! Here's an animal funny to send you to sleep with a smile.

Joke of the Night

Why did the lamb cross the road?

To get to the baaa-rber shop.

Joke of the Night for August 6, 2025.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Bill Fairs

