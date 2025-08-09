Joke of the Night for August 9, 2025: An animal joke to send you to sleep with a laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a feathered funny! Here's one to send you to sleep with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Why did the owl get promoted?
Because he was a real wise guy.
