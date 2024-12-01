Joke of the Night for December 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a yummy funny! Here's a silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why don't comedians tell jokes about pizza?

Answer: They're way too cheesy.

Joke of the Night for December 1, 2024.
Joke of the Night for December 1, 2024.  © Unsplash/Nicolás Perondi

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for November 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for November 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for November 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Black Friday Joke of the Day for November 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Black Friday
Joke of the Night for November 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away on Thanksgiving Joke of the Night for November 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away on Thanksgiving
Joke of the Day for November 28, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Thanksgiving Joke of the Day for November 28, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Thanksgiving
Joke of the Night for November 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away on Thanksgiving Eve Joke of the Night for November 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away on Thanksgiving Eve

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Nicolás Perondi

More on Joke of the Day: