Joke of the Night for December 1, 2025: A funny to wrap up your night
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out your night with a smile! Here's a healthy dose of funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
What do you call two doctors in the same room?
A paradox.
