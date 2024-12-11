Joke of the Night for December 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is roaring with laughs! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why can't you trust jungle animals?
Answer: They're usually lion.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Arleen wiese