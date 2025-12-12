Joke of the Night for December 12, 2025: 12 Days of Silly

Today's Joke of the Night is joining the fun with 12 Days of Christmas Jokes! Here's some silly to make you laugh this season.

What kind of money do elves use?

Joke of the Day for December 7, 2025: A Christmas joke for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Day for December 9, 2025: An amimal funny

Joke of the Night for December 9, 2025: A hot pot of funny

Joke of the Day for December 10, 2025: Perk up with a cup of funny

Joke of the Day for December 11, 2025: A punny funny for you

Joke of the Day for December 12, 2025: 12 days of Christmas jokes!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

