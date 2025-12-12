Joke of the Night for December 12, 2025: 12 Days of Silly
Today's Joke of the Night is joining the fun with 12 Days of Christmas Jokes! Here's some silly to make you laugh this season.
Joke of the Day
What kind of money do elves use?
Jingle bills.
